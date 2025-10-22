Elizabeth Taylor’s son reacts to Taylor Swift's new song about her: ‘She and my mom…’

Christopher Wilding, the son of Elizabeth Taylor, expressed his surprise and admiration for Taylor Swift’s new song inspired by his late mother in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The track, featured on Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl, includes vivid references to Taylor’s “violet eyes,” Portofino vacations, and her iconic White Diamonds perfume. Wilding, 70, said he listened to the song the moment it was released and felt that Swift had beautifully captured parallels between their lives and careers. Elizabeth Taylor’s son reacts to Taylor Swift’s tribute, calling them ‘Kindred Spirits’(Instagram/taylorswift)

Elizabeth Taylor’s son reacts to Taylor's song

“She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits,” Wilding said. “They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment. The way Taylor has captured the similarities in their journeys is delightful.”

More than a decade after her passing, Elizabeth Taylor remains a symbol of glamour, resilience, and advocacy. Her influence continues through new generations, and now, through Swift’s music, her legacy has taken on a modern reflection.

A legacy that inspires generations

A new three-part docuseries, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, executive produced by Kim Kardashian and streaming on Fox Nation, sheds new light on Taylor’s life and her bold defiance of Hollywood norms. Wilding said his mother never bowed to criticism and always made choices guided by her moral compass.

One of the distinctive traits of her character was her self-reliance, which is why she questioned the existence of double standards and even before it became a trend. She was a social cause spokesperson. Her humanitarian efforts, particularly through the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, founded in 1991, remain a cornerstone of her legacy.

Taylor Swift’s musical tribute

The House of Taylor, which oversees Elizabeth Taylor’s estate, has embraced Swift’s homage. The brand recently launched “showgirl” themed products, including a violet eyes T-shirt and a sweatshirt inspired by Swift’s album imagery, with proceeds supporting the foundation. Wilding believes his mother would have admired Swift’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and her commitment to charitable causes. “Her life was fearless,” he reflected. “I hope that who my mother was continues to inspire generations to come.”

