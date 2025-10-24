Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition: Release date, new features, platforms and more

Fallout 4 is getting an official re-release as Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition this year on the occasion of the game’s 10th anniversary, Bethesda Game Studios has announced. Directed by Todd Howard, Fallout 4 was globally released on November 10, 2015. Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition announced- Release date, new features, availability and more(X/@NintendoAmerica)

Bethesda Game Studios announces Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

The release of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition aims to celebrate the success of the fourth installment in the Fallout series, developer Bethesda Game Studios announced on its website. As per Bethesda, digital copies of the upcoming Anniversary Edition will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 10.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will also include the base game and the six official add-ons, including Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Workshop expansions.

Over 150 pieces of Creation Club material, including fan favorites and previously unavailable items to further your trip, are also included in the Anniversary Edition. There is something for every Vault Dweller, including new weaponry, various Dogmeat species like huskies and Dalmatians, gameplay changes, and mission extensions.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition to include in-game Creations menu

Bethesda Game Studios also informed that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will have a brand-new in-game Creations menu, which will make it easier for gamers to “discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike”.

In Fallout 4, players explore an open world in a post-apocalyptic setting that includes the Massachusetts region known as "the Commonwealth" and the American metropolis of Boston.

FAQs:

Who is the director of the game, Fallout 4?

Todd Howard is the director of Fallout 4.

Who is the developer of Fallout 4?

Bethesda Game Studios is the developer of Fallout 4.

When will Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition be available digitally?

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will be digitally available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 10.

Why is Bethesda Game Studios releasing Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition?

Bethesda Game Studios is releasing Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fallout 4, which came out on November 10, 2015.