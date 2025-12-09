Fortnite OG Season 7: Release date confirmed, classic weapons, snow locations, and OG skins return

Fortnite is bringing back another slice of its past. Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite OG will roll into Chapter 1 Season 7 next, reviving one of the game’s most recognisable winter-era updates. Snow-covered landscapes, vaulted items, and early-era cosmetics are set to return as part of the limited-time mode. All about Fortnite OG Season 7(Fortnite.com)

The OG rotation has become a steady feature over the past year, aimed at revisiting older seasons without disrupting the current chapter’s progression. Season 7, first released in 2018, remains one of the most distinct periods in Fortnite’s history.

Fortnite OG Season 7 release date

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 7 is scheduled to go live on December 11, 2025. The release lines up with the broader winter window and will run alongside content from Chapter 7 Season 1 as per Insider Gaming.

Epic is also keeping the original Season 7 tagline, “You Better Watch Out,” reinforcing the holiday theme that shaped the season’s identity.

Returning weapons and classic items

The loot pool will lean heavily toward older loadouts. Several weapons and utilities that defined the season are confirmed to return, per Inside Gaming.

Expected items include:

Scoped Revolver

Scoped Assault Rifle

Dual Pistols

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Balloons

Boom Box

Stink Bombs

Glider Redeploy

Two larger gameplay elements are also returning:

X-4 Stormwing planes

Infinity Blade (introduced later in the season)

The Infinity Blade, which was briefly available during the original Season 7, is expected to arrive mid-season rather than at launch.

Winter map changes and POIs

The island will shift back to its snow biome, mirroring the 2018 transformation.

Confirmed returning locations:

1. Polar Peak

2. Frosty Flights

3. Happy Hamlet

These points of interest were central to Season 7’s map flow and are expected to remain active throughout the OG run.

OG Season 7 Battle Pass skins

A new OG Battle Pass will offer remixed versions of Chapter 1 skins rather than direct replicas.

Confirmed cosmetics include:

A refreshed Lynx variant

A pajama-style skin with a cat-hood design

A reworked festive, Santa-inspired outfit

Players subscribed to Fortnite Crew will receive access to the OG Pass automatically.

With winter locations, vaulted items, and familiar cosmetics returning, Fortnite OG Season 7 is positioned as a focused throwback update. Additional details around challenges and limited-time rewards are expected closer to launch.

FAQs

When does Fortnite OG Season 7 release?

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 7 launches on December 11, 2025.

Which weapons are returning in Fortnite OG Season 7?

Classic items include the Scoped AR, Dual Pistols, X-4 Stormwing planes, and the Infinity Blade, later in the season.