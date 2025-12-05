Is Fortnite down today? Here’s the server status amid Cloudflare outage

Fortnite players logged in smoothly on December 5, with Epic confirming that all systems are running normally. The steady conditions followed reports of early-morning login delays linked not to Fortnite itself, but to a wider Cloudflare disruption tied to scheduled maintenance in Detroit. Epic said all Fortnite servers are running normally.(Unsplash)

Fortnite server status on December 5

Epic’s status page lists no incidents for the day. Matchmaking, login, and gameplay remain stable across console, PC, and mobile. The last notable service interruption came on December 4 and was resolved in the early hours of December 5, according to Red94.

Chapter 7 Season 1 continues to run without major technical problems. The season arrived after the v39.00 update, which required several hours of downtime on November 29 before servers reopened between 00:30 and 00:50 UTC on November 30.

All about the Cloudflare outage

Some users encountered temporary errors during Cloudflare’s maintenance window from 09:00 to 13:00 UTC. The issue triggered ‘5xx’ responses across multiple online platforms, including Roblox and League of Legends.

Fortnite was not offline, but several players reported slow logins and matchmaking delays until Cloudflare restored service.

The company now shows all systems as operational, and no lingering effects are being tracked by Epic.

What’s new in Chapter 7 Season 1

The season introduces a Pacific-style map layout, updated movement options, and a new set of weapons. Fortnite Reload and Blitz Royale returned on December 4 after a small hotfix. That patch also pushed Surf City into rotation along with themed cosmetic items.

The current season runs until March 4, 2026, giving players time to progress through the new battle pass. OG Mode is scheduled to reappear on December 12, continuing the rotation of legacy content.

Next update and Winterfest timing

Epic plans to release v39.10 on December 11 at 4 AM ET. The update is expected to set up Winterfest 2025, which typically begins in mid-December.

Maintenance windows for major patches usually last two to three hours. Fortnite will announce any downtime through its official status page and the @FortniteStatus account on X.

FAQs

Are Fortnite servers down today?

No. Fortnite servers are fully operational on December 5 with zero reported incidents.

Why were some players unable to log in?

Login delays were caused by a Cloudflare outage linked to scheduled Detroit data-center maintenance.

Did the Cloudflare issue affect Fortnite gameplay?

Only indirectly. Fortnite servers stayed online, but some players experienced slowed logins or matchmaking delays.