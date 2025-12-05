Cloudflare experiences outage; Blinkit, Zerodha, Groww and more among affected platforms

A major Cloudflare outage severely affected several online platforms on Friday, December 5, including Blinkit. The disruption, which appeared without warning, pushed a long list of apps and websites into temporary downtime. Blinkit was among the most visible, with users immediately turning to social media to check whether the service had stopped working. Blinkit and several other online platforms faced disruptions during a Cloudflare outage.(X/@devndice)

Cloudflare outage

Cloudflare acknowledged a technical fault affecting parts of its network. The impact reached trading platforms, delivery apps, fintech tools, and enterprise systems, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Blinkit’s outage surfaced within minutes, as several users were left confused when the app froze on the payment screen or just wouldn't load.

Market platforms such as Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww also struggled to stay online. APIs stalled, logins faile,d and several websites slowed down. Many companies said they were monitoring for “residual instability” even after Cloudflare initiated early fixes.

This marked the second major interruption in recent weeks. A previous Cloudflare glitch had pushed numerous unrelated platforms offline - X, ChatGPT, Letterboxd, and even Downdetector were among those affected by the outage.

The pattern repeated on Friday, but Blinkit remained the centre of online chatter.

Also Read: Cloudflare down again: Full list of websites impacted by global outage

Social media reacts to reports of “Blinkit down”

The first wave of posts carried the same question: “is blinkit down?”

More comments followed quickly. A second user wrote: “Socha thodi bank statement dekhi jaye, bas line se Swiggy Zomato Blinkit Dominoes Nykaa In sabke alava kuch tha hi nahi”.

A third person wrote, “Multiple websites and applications that rely on Cloudflare servers, including Fortnite, LinkedIn, Blinkit, Zerodha, Groww, ChessCom and several others, are currently experiencing a global outage”.

Some reactions leaned on humour.

A post read: “@letsblinkit is down because I needed him the most.”

“Claude, Blinkit, Shopify all down. Cloudfare gave up...” joked another user.

A third user wrote, “Blinkit down… Zerodha down… Groww down…Bhai aaj to server ne bhi weekend le liya lagta hai.”

The memes kept rolling in as more platforms faltered, turning a technical breakdown into yet another shared moment of internet humour.

Also Read: Cloudflare down: Users unable to use multiple apps, Groww and Zerodha also hit

FAQs

Why was Blinkit down today?

Blinkit was affected by a widespread Cloudflare outage that disrupted network-dependent services.

Which platforms were impacted alongside Blinkit?

Users also reported problems on Zerodha, Groww, Fortnite, and several fintech apps.

Did the outage affect trading platforms?

Yes, multiple brokers relying on Cloudflare infrastructure experienced login and order-placement issues.