Playboi Carti's new Fortnite skin brutally roasted after Zero Hour event; here's why

Fortnite players unleashed brutal backlash on Playboi Carti's newly teased skin during the Zero Hour live event finale for Chapter 6, calling it one of the game's ugliest cosmetics ever. The Icon Series outfit, featuring Carti's signature dreadlocks, face tattoos, and an ‘I AM MUSIC’ buckle, dropped alongside the rapper's jam track and a boss battle, but social media erupted with memes and roasts, labeling it "overhyped garbage" and "non-licensed Fortnite skin." Playboi Carti's new Fortnite skin was roasted on social media(X)

Playboi Carti has emerged not as a mere cosmetic cameo but as the primary antagonist players must face. Leaks from dataminers revealed files depicting a zombified version of the rapper stepping out of a corrupted portal, backed by his own music and supported by hordes of undead followers. It’s the first time a chart-topping contemporary artist has been cast as the literal end-of-chapter boss rather than a promotional skin.

Epic Games has remained characteristically silent, a strategy the studio has used before with high-profile collaborations such as Travis Scott and Eminem. But the leaked audio and visuals make clear that the event ties directly into the ongoing Dark Presence storyline. Voice lines refer specifically to “Zombie Playboi Carti,” confirming his role as the final enemy players must defeat to seal the rift. His model incorporates his recognizable long braids, headphones, and signature red cross beanie, but all reimagined through a horror-style rework consistent with the event’s theme.

The finale is a one-time global event, leaving no opportunity for replay. Zero Hour officially began on November 29, though lobbies opened 40 minutes before start time. Fortnite has published the full regional schedule: 2:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM PT, 7:00 PM GMT, and 4:00 PM BRT.

Dataminers like Kurrco and ShiinaBR teased the collab weeks ago, building massive hype with leaks of the skin, bundle, and in-game event tied to Chapter 7's launch on November 30.

Carti himself confirmed it on Instagram with "NAHH FR" next to the Fortnite logo, fueling excitement for what promised to be a trap-infused spectacle.