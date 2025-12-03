Last supermoon of 2025: Here's when and where you can see it

The last month of 2025 will also bring the last ‘Supermoon’ of the year. This supermoon will be known as ‘Cold Moon’. According to Marca, the name ‘Cold Moon’ comes from Native American culture, where the full moon closest to the winter solstice was seen as the beginning of winter. Supermoon is used for a full moon when it coincides with the lunar perigee.(AP)

As far as the term ‘Supermoon’ is concerned, it is used for a full moon when it coincides with the lunar perigee – the point where the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit. Because of this unique phenomenon, the Moon will appear brighter and bigger, exciting stargazers and skywatchers.

This special lunar phenomenon will occur on Thursday, November 4. The peak illumination, according to Marca, will occur in North America at 6:14 PM ET. The best time to spot the supermoon will be just after the Moonrise, when the lunar satellite is at the horizon.

While the beauty of the Moon will be appreciable with the naked eye, more intrepid skywatchers can use the occasion to apply telescopes or binoculars and look at the craters and other features of the lunar landscape.

Lunar events in 2026

In the upcoming year – 2026 – there will be two lunar eclipses that sky enthusiasts can look forward to. There will be a total lunar eclipse on March 3, as per timeanddate.com, while on August 28, a partial lunar eclipse will take place.

The upcoming Supermoon on December 4 is an opportunity not to be missed, as the next Supermoon that will be visible from the Earth will be on December 24 next year.

Interestingly, Supermoons can also occur on New Moon days. But since the New Moon is not visible from Earth, the proximity of the lunar body to the Earth does not matter as far as the sighting of the Moon is concerned.

In 2026, there will be two Supermoons, as per timeanddate.com. The first one will occur on May 16, 2026. This will be a Super New Moon, hence not visible from Earth. The second Supermoon will be on a Full Moon day – December 24 – hence it would be a treat for astro-enthusiasts.

FAQs:

What is a Supermoon?

When the New Moon or Full Moon coincides with lunar perigee – the point where it is closest to the Earth is called a Supermoon.

When is the next Supermoon?

On Thursday, December 4.

What happens on a Super New Moon?

A Supermoon that coincides with a New Moon is called a Super New Moon, but it is not visible from Earth.