‘Irrfan was a gentle soul, a master actor’

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:45 IST
S Farah Rizvi
Mazhar Kamran
         

Director/cinematographer Mazhar Kamran feels the multiple entertainment platforms we have today are truly a blessing for both the producers as well as the audience. “Yes, of course, it is a boon. Imagine going into lockdown without OTT platforms. Also, the kind of good content being generated now, be it in films, OTT or television, is definitely better than what it used to be,” said Kamran speaking over the phone.

With a body of work like ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun’ and ‘Mast’, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Jhankar Beats’ and directorial debut ‘Mohandas’ along with documentaries like ‘Ainie Apa,’ Kamran is glad with the release of his short film, ‘The Photographer’, after its round of film fests around globe ended and got its OTT release this week. “I am happy that the release of the short film on the web will take it to a larger audience. Also, I have completed half of another short film ‘Nalini’, with FTII students. The film was supposed to be screened at a few international film fests but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, things have had to be put on hold. So, we are waiting to get back to work so that it can reach audiences soon,” said the Lucknowite.

Remembering his initial days when he was just one-film-old and got to work with Irrfan Khan for TV, Kamran said, “I had done ‘Satya’ when Tigmanshu (Dhulia) was directing the episodic ‘Ek sham ki mulaqat’ for ‘Star Bestsellers’ (1999) and that was my first interaction with him during the shoot. After that we were constantly in touch with each other. He was a gentle soul and a master actor. The way he understood his craft was commendable. A lot was planned but he went away too soon.”

Kamran was all set to bring his next directorial film this year. “As everything is on hold, so is all our work. But I am utilising all this time writing and scripting new stories for feature films I plan to work on soon. All thanks to webinars and online classes that are also keeping me busy. Teaching what you know to the younger lot of our country is actually a very gratifying experience. I must say today’s youth is far smarter than what we were in our younger days.”

