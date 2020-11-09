1-year-old elephant’s birthday celebration with cake may cure your Monday blues

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:38 IST

There are many things that can induce a happy feeling in one’s heart. These photos of one-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty’s birthday is one such happy event. The birthday girl celebrated her day in Kappukadu elephant rescue centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Sreekutty was rescued from a forest in a serious condition just two days after birth. She was carefully nursed back to health by the rescue team. There was a very slim chance of the calf’s survival and that’s when Dr E Eswaran of the rescue centre took special care of the little one. For six months he made sure to feed Sreekutty a healthy diet consisting of baby food, tender coconut water and peeled bananas.

One-year-old Sreekutty with her birthday cake. ( HT/Ramesh Babu )

Sreekutty celebrated her birthday along with 15 other elephants at the rescue centre. Each one of them was treated with a delicious feast for the occasion. The celebration was also attended by State forest secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. What are your thoughts on this happy event?