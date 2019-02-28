10-year-old’s heartening poem about dyslexia strikes a chord with thousands

A poignant poem by 10-year-old about dyslexia has left thousands on the Internet touched. In a tweet posted last night, Twitter user Jane Broadis, who is the child’s teacher, shared the poem on the micro-blogging site. Now, scores of people are sharing their reactions to the child’s heartening words.

In her tweet, Broadis explained how she was teaching her class about poems that can be read both forward and backward and was stumped by this one written by her student. Not only did she post the child’s poem but also urged Twitter to help get the poem published.

“Please share - I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher?” she wrote on Twitter. Her tweet is accompanied by a picture of the poem. Take a look and make sure you read it till the end.

Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10 year olds. Please share - I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher? pic.twitter.com/tmEQpiRrhq — Jane Broadis (@Jb5Jane) February 27, 2019

Since being shared, the poem has collected over one lakh ‘likes’ and more than 31,000 retweets – and still counting. While several people have posted comments about the child’s work, many have shared their own stories about dyslexia, a language-based learning disability.

Wonderful! I was called stupid by my year 6 teacher. 3 years later diagnosed with Dyslexia.

We just see things others can not. — John Hendrick (@John84Hendrick) February 27, 2019

Thanks. My second grade teacher threw a paper in my face and asked if I was stupid. My parents got me dyslexia training through the Shriners. Result: 2 college degrees and a 40 year career as a journalist/writer. — rgratcliffe (@rgratcliffe) February 27, 2019

That is, by far, the best thing I have read today. — Grahame Baker (@cyclinglecturer) February 27, 2019

Made this grown man cry. I must have read it over twenty times already. — James Simporis (@simporis) February 27, 2019

As the mother of a dyslexic son, this speaks volumes to me. Just beautiful x — Tracy B (@mrsb2205) February 27, 2019

That's brilliant. You sound like a great teacher too. The encouragement and confidence you give her now, she will remember for the rest of her life. — Toby larone (@tobylarone1) February 27, 2019

My 12 year old son read it out loud, then dabbed and said, "Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh-that is EPIC!". We both love it. 😄💗 — Lotus Carroll (@LotusCarroll) February 28, 2019

What do you think about the poem?

