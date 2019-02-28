Today in New Delhi, India
10-year-old’s heartening poem about dyslexia strikes a chord with thousands

Twitter user Jane Broadis, who is the child’s teacher, shared the poem on Twitter.

Updated: Feb 28, 2019 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
poem,dyslexia,Jane Broadis
Many on Twitter have shared their own stories about dyslexia.(Twitter/Jane Broadis)

A poignant poem by 10-year-old about dyslexia has left thousands on the Internet touched. In a tweet posted last night, Twitter user Jane Broadis, who is the child’s teacher, shared the poem on the micro-blogging site. Now, scores of people are sharing their reactions to the child’s heartening words.

In her tweet, Broadis explained how she was teaching her class about poems that can be read both forward and backward and was stumped by this one written by her student. Not only did she post the child’s poem but also urged Twitter to help get the poem published.

“Please share - I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher?” she wrote on Twitter. Her tweet is accompanied by a picture of the poem. Take a look and make sure you read it till the end.

Since being shared, the poem has collected over one lakh ‘likes’ and more than 31,000 retweets – and still counting. While several people have posted comments about the child’s work, many have shared their own stories about dyslexia, a language-based learning disability.

What do you think about the poem?

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 20:10 IST

