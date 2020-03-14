11 ducks meet daily to go swimming. Video of unique friendship wows people

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:03 IST

Highlights The video details a friendship between 11 ducks

It was shared by People’s Daily, China on YouTube

The video has left people amazed

Friendship is amazing. Animals are amazing. What about the friendship between the animals? You guessed it – it’s amazing. Just like a video detailing a unique relationship between these eleven ducks. And, there’s a chance that the clip may make you go ‘aww’ and ‘wow’.

The video, shared by People’s Daily, China, details the unusual friendship between eleven ducks. It explains that every morning a group of ducks gathers outside a neighbouring home to call their friends living there. Then, they all go for swimming together.

In the video, a group of ducks lingers in front of a house. Within seconds, another group comes out and join them. Eventually, they all walk towards the river to have a swim.

The video also shows the ducks waiting for their friends who lag behind. At the end, the birds quite reluctantly part their ways. The caption in the clip witty explains it seems that the ducks make promise to meet the next day before parting.

Take a look at the video:

People had a lot to say about the video capturing the friendship between the ducks. And, here’s what they wrote.

“Many thanks for this video. For me, it is the best and positive recently,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow too beautiful for words,” commented another. “Amazing,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this friendship?