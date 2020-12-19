12-year-old boy organises ‘rave’ at school in UK, gets busted. But, people are impressed

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:38 IST

The story of a 12-year-old boy named Cael Bell, hailing from the UK, who got busted for organising a secret ‘rave’ complete with speakers, disco lights and refreshments has now tickled people’s funny bone, among them is his mother too.

Louise Bell, Cael’s mother, took to Facebook to share the incident. “Just had a call from Cael’s school. He had organised a rave in the boys’ toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from year 8 so he has now had his speaker and lights confiscated,” she wrote. She then added, “Am I wrong for finding this funny.”

Bell also explained that how for weeks Cael advertised about the party on Snapchat specifying the time and date. In fact, his plan was semi-successful as the party went on for about 30 minutes before it was shut down.

“I haven’t managed to get my hands on the actual footage just yet but hold tight people, I’ve posted a few old videos of Cael DJing in his room for now to give you all an idea of what he gets up 2,” she added and concluded her post.

The post is complete with an image and two videos of the boy.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to 35,000 reactions. Several people commented on how the entire incident was super funny. Some expressed that they’re impressed with the boy.

“This kid’s going big places!!” wrote a Facebook user. “On a side note I hope this boy goes on to be a DJ!! He’s better than most on YouTube,” said another. “OMG! Can he be my kid,” joked a third.

“I waited for Cael to get in from school. I was ready to take the picture as I knew he wouldn’t let me, so I had to snap him quickly. Cael said he had a great time - so did everyone else until the teacher came in screaming, ‘Turn that off now.’ I asked him lots of questions, told him he wasn’t in trouble at home with us,” Bell told LadBible.

“He’s certainly made a lot of people laugh and smile, which makes us proud parents that our son can do this,” she added.

What do you think of the incident?

Also Read | Mom turns daughter’s dirty sock into ‘art exhibition’. The kid does this