e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 12-year-old boy organises ‘rave’ at school in UK, gets busted. But, people are impressed

12-year-old boy organises ‘rave’ at school in UK, gets busted. But, people are impressed

Louise Bell, the boy’s mother, took to Facebook to share the incident.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the boy in question.
The image shows the boy in question. (Facebook/@Louise Bell)
         

The story of a 12-year-old boy named Cael Bell, hailing from the UK, who got busted for organising a secret ‘rave’ complete with speakers, disco lights and refreshments has now tickled people’s funny bone, among them is his mother too.

Louise Bell, Cael’s mother, took to Facebook to share the incident. “Just had a call from Cael’s school. He had organised a rave in the boys’ toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from year 8 so he has now had his speaker and lights confiscated,” she wrote. She then added, “Am I wrong for finding this funny.”

Bell also explained that how for weeks Cael advertised about the party on Snapchat specifying the time and date. In fact, his plan was semi-successful as the party went on for about 30 minutes before it was shut down.

“I haven’t managed to get my hands on the actual footage just yet but hold tight people, I’ve posted a few old videos of Cael DJing in his room for now to give you all an idea of what he gets up 2,” she added and concluded her post.

The post is complete with an image and two videos of the boy.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to 35,000 reactions. Several people commented on how the entire incident was super funny. Some expressed that they’re impressed with the boy.

“This kid’s going big places!!” wrote a Facebook user. “On a side note I hope this boy goes on to be a DJ!! He’s better than most on YouTube,” said another. “OMG! Can he be my kid,” joked a third.

“I waited for Cael to get in from school. I was ready to take the picture as I knew he wouldn’t let me, so I had to snap him quickly. Cael said he had a great time - so did everyone else until the teacher came in screaming, ‘Turn that off now.’ I asked him lots of questions, told him he wasn’t in trouble at home with us,” Bell told LadBible.

“He’s certainly made a lot of people laugh and smile, which makes us proud parents that our son can do this,” she added.

What do you think of the incident?

Also Read | Mom turns daughter’s dirty sock into ‘art exhibition’. The kid does this

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal to lead farmers’ march, quits 3 Parliament panels
BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal to lead farmers’ march, quits 3 Parliament panels
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
Parliament and the virtues of listening
Parliament and the virtues of listening
Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines
Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In