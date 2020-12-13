e-paper
Mom turns daughter’s dirty sock into ‘art exhibition’. The kid does this

OMG…it’s so funny,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 01:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘artwork’ which is now making people giggle.
The image shows the 'artwork' which is now making people giggle.
         

Parents often have to face the hardship of finding dirty clothes of kids lying all around the house. Mom Xep Campbell faced the same scenario with her 10-year-old daughter Kestrel. So, she came up with a hilariously creative idea to make her daughter realise that it’s time to do the chores by herself. She created an ‘art exhibition’ using the kid’s dirty sock. However, the young one upped the game and did something which has now left people chuckling hard.

Campbell took to Facebook to share the entire incident and her post has now gone viral with more than 1.4 lakh shares. She wrote that on the evening of Thanksgiving she noticed the sock lying on the bathroom floor. Instead of picking it up, she left it there to see if the girl does that by herself. A week went by and Campbell found it where she last saw it.

“So I decided it must be intentional and deserved recognition as such. I made this little label hoping it would motivate her to pick it up,” she wrote. Instead, she received a text message from her daughter asking if she was the artist behind the work of art. Then the little girl informed her mother that she has made a pedestal to give a proper recognition to her mom’s ‘artwork’.

“She sent me a text message asking if I had done it. When I got home she said, “I made a pedestal for it!” She gamed my shame. I figured as long as it was on display, it deserved an audience so the barnyard animals arrived. They find it very fascinating,” Campbell added.

This sweet mother-daughter story soon won people over and several started commenting on the post. Later in an update, Campbell wrote that she is overwhelmed by the sweet messages and love she received on her “The Forgotten Sock” post. She also posted a few words on how she shares a wonderful relationship with her daughter.

Taking the opportunity of the post’s viral status, Campbell also took a step to do something good for others. She added a link for donation in her post for an organisation which makes therapy accessible to children in need.

Take a look at the entire post which is complete with several images of the ‘artwork.’ Besides the animals and the sock, some of the images also showcase a tiny replica of a thing that has been making headlines worldwide – a monolith.

People couldn’t control their laughter about the entire affair. They expressed the same while commenting on the post.

“You truly made me smile... thank you. And I love you and your daughter’s embrace of the absurd,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG…it’s so funny,” shared another. “Fabulous!! I laughed out loud when the animals showed up,” commented a third. “What an unbelievable response from a 10yo. Bravo, ladies! Especially for the monolith. Very in the moment!” said a fourth.

What do you think of this sweet mother-daughter story?

