Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

18-year-old Coimbatore girl makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins, Twitter applauds

Ishana, hailing from Coimbatore, manufactures the reusable eco-friendly sanitary pads at a small setup.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:23 IST
Coimbatore
18-year-old Ishana from Coimbatore making eco-friendly reusable sanitary pads.
18-year-old Ishana from Coimbatore making eco-friendly reusable sanitary pads. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Having faced health problems due to the use of ordinary sanitary pads available in the market, Ishana, an 18-year-old girl was inspired to make eco-friendly and reusable cotton sanitary napkins. Ishana manufactured the cotton pads at a small setup that includes sewing machine and other essential equipments.

“I was inspired to produce cotton sanitary napkins after I faced health problems due to the use of ordinary pads. Now, I want to educate more and more people on how to make sanitary pads with cotton cloth,” said Ishana.

News agency ANI shared the news of this 18-year-old on Twitter along with the pictures of her workshop:

Since being shared just a day back on November 12, the tweet captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 1,300 likes and close to 300 retweets. Also, people have dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Most, however, applauded Ishana for her work. A few just used the word “respect” while commenting to show their appreciation.

“Appreciable work. Salute to this girl,” wrote a Twitter user. “Inspirational... Truly.... Respect...” wrote another. “Pad-woman!” commented a third. “Hats off to this girl, she is doing a good work and becoming a role mode for others,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

“Chemical gel in ordinary sanitary napkins poses health hazards to women. The sanitary napkin I have developed is made with layers of cotton cloth. It is reusable and eco-friendly,” said Ishana.

“I have purchased 50 packs. I am also planning to have its dealership,” said Syed, a customer.

