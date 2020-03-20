e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / 187-year-old turtle Jonathan will remind you that ‘everything will pass’ amid coronavirus outbreak

187-year-old turtle Jonathan will remind you that ‘everything will pass’ amid coronavirus outbreak

This animal has lived through both the World Wars, the Russian Revolution, and changing of 39 US presidents as well as seven British monarchs. It will also live through coronavirus, which is just the type of happy news we’re here for!

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 20, 2020 16:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo showcases the oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world, a turtle called Jonathan.
The photo showcases the oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world, a turtle called Jonathan. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

It is time for good news amidst the cloud of tension that has been spreading across the globe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Parveen Kaswan, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, posted this picture on Twitter on March 18. The photo showcases the oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world, a turtle called Jonathan. The 187-year-old animal has lived through both the World Wars, the Russian Revolution, and changing of 39 US presidents as well as seven British monarchs. Kaswan’s tweet classified Jonathan the tortoise as the face of “everything will pass”, maybe to remind us that the cloud of Covid-19 will eventually clear out as well!

The tweet currently has over 1,200 retweets as well as almost 70 comments and 5,000 likes.

Tweeple appreciated this little ray of cuteness amidst the darkness of disease and responded positively on the microblogging application.

One Twitter user hilariously asked “how did he do it?!! How did he survive us? Put him on TED talks”. While another commented on the thread, “I am proud of our environment”.

This comment may remind you of the classic ‘the Tortoise and the Hare’ as it reads, “trick is to take it slow”. This is also good advice for all of us as we start spending more time indoors due to social distancing and partake in more laid-back pastimes.

“He has seen everything”, said one Twitter user about the omniscient nature of such a longitudinal life. While another reinforced the silver lining Kaswan was originally trying to highlight by stating, “yes everything will pass”.

Here are some other responses:

We hope Jonathan’s still very youthful appearance entertains and motivates you, all the same. His existence is proof of the persevering nature of life. Something we all ought to remember and embody in these trying times. We hope you’re channelling some turtle spirit today!

tags
top news
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news