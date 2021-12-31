e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 34,000-year-old well-preserved woolly rhino from Ice Age found in Siberia

34,000-year-old well-preserved woolly rhino from Ice Age found in Siberia

The carcass has most of its soft tissues still intact, including part of the intestines, thick hair and a lump of fat.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:11 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
MOSCOW
This photo shows the carcass of a woolly rhino, taken in Yakutia, The well-preserved carcass with most of its internal organs still intact was released by permafrost in August and scientists hope to transport it to the lab for studies next month.
This photo shows the carcass of a woolly rhino, taken in Yakutia, The well-preserved carcass with most of its internal organs still intact was released by permafrost in August and scientists hope to transport it to the lab for studies next month. (AP)
         

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.

Russian media reported Wednesday that the carcass was revealed by melting permafrost in Yakutia in August. Scientists are waiting for ice roads in the Arctic region to become passable to deliver it to a lab for studies next month.

It’s among the best-preserved specimens of the Ice Age animal found to date. The carcass has most of its soft tissues still intact, including part of the intestines, thick hair and a lump of fat. Its horn was found next to it.

This photo shows the carcass of a woolly rhino, taken in Yakutia. The well-preserved carcass with most of its internal organs still intact was released by permafrost in August and scientists hope to transport it to the lab for studies next month. (Valery Plotnikov/Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia via AP)
This photo shows the carcass of a woolly rhino, taken in Yakutia. The well-preserved carcass with most of its internal organs still intact was released by permafrost in August and scientists hope to transport it to the lab for studies next month. (Valery Plotnikov/Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia via AP) ( AP )

Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, Ice Age foal, and cave lion cubs as the permafrost increasingly melts across vast areas of Siberia because of global warming.

Yakutia 24 TV quoted Valery Plotnikov, a paleontologist with the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as saying the woolly rhino was likely 3- or 4-years-old when it died.

Plotnikov said the young rhino likely drowned.

Scientists dated the carcass as anywhere from 20,000- to 50,000-years-old. More precise dating will be possible once it is delivered to a lab for radiocarbon studies.

The carcass was found on the bank of the Tirekhtyakh river in the Abyisk district, close to the area where another young woolly rhino was recovered in 2014. Researchers dated that specimen, which they called Sasha, at 34,000 years old.

tags
top news
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In