4-year-old girl adopts 5 birds at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

Yaksha Pediredla's father said that his daughter liked the birds in the zoo park during their visit today.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad
N.Kshitija, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, thanked Yaksha, and her parent for showing keen interest in adopting the birds at the zoo park.
N.Kshitija, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, thanked Yaksha, and her parent for showing keen interest in adopting the birds at the zoo park. (ANI)
         

A 4-year-old girl hailing from Hyderabad, adopted five small birds at Nehru Zoological Park here on Saturday for a period of three months.

Yaksha Pediredla’s father said that his daughter liked the birds in the zoo park during their visit today.

“Baby D. Yaksha Pediredla, aged about 4 years adopted 5 small birds for a period of 3 months at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. She visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad along with her parents and shown keen interest in adopting the (5) birds and her father made the payment through an online payment system,” Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad said in a press note.

N.Kshitija, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, thanked Yaksha, and her parent for showing keen interest in adopting the birds at the zoo park.

