5 things all offices need to make the workplace more comfortable

Most office-goers face several daily struggles. But, a solution is possible. If only all offices could include some unconventional amenities in the premises.

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nap pods in one of Google offices.
Nap pods in one of Google offices. (Twitter)
         

Find a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life, it’s said. This line, however poignant, doesn’t really hold true for many working professional. There are those people who hate having to wake up early each day to commute long hours to a job they don’t really like. Add to that the monotonous workplace that leaves many yawning by lunch time desperately looking for a discreet place to nap. And what about days when one gets told off for a job badly done? Or having to work through the niggling pain in one’s neck from spending too many hours on the laptop? Most office-goers face these daily struggles. But here’s the thing. A solution is possible. If only all offices could include some unconventional amenities in the premises.

Nap room

In some offices in Japan, lunchtime nap is a legit thing and it’s introduced to increase the productivity of employees. Known as ‘hirune’, the companies encourage employees to take a nap during work hours. Doesn’t it sound like a good idea?

Therapy dogs

There are many who feel dogs are instant stress busters. With a rise in work-related stress, employees who love dogs would enjoy some time to play with the four-legged creatures to relax a little. In fact, back in 2017, a company based out of Gurugram created quite a stir when they decided to bring in dogs for a stress-relieving session. And why just dogs? Animal lovers wouldn’t mind playing with cats to relieve stress either.

On-site massages

Imagine how wonderful it would be to get a massage during a tiresome office day? Sounds too good to be true? However, many offices around the world actually provide the facility of on-site massages. Often this perk can actually increase your productivity, say experts.

Office swing

An indoor swing next to the work stations almost sounds like an office setting from a movie. There are, however, many companies – prominently Google – that have this option for their employees.

Punching bag

Torn between deadlines and targets? Got a shouting from the boss? Didn’t like the lunch you brought in? There are several such moments during the work day when one gets angry and frustrated. Isn’t a punching bag an awesome idea to let off some steam and resume the work day on a better note?

But hey, while you wish you had all these and more frills at office and feel bad that they don’t exist for you, remember - there are women working over eight-hour shifts at places without even a bathroom.

Do you want something to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

