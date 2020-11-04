e-paper
5-year-old Indian boy bags world record title for identifying most cartoon characters in a minute

Known for his sharp memory, Nirghav has previously bagged the record for identifying the most number of car logos in one minute.

Nov 04, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Shrish Nirghav attempting to bag the record.
The image shows Shrish Nirghav attempting to bag the record.
         

Do you love cartoons? Do you still freeze at a channel when your favourite cartoon comes up? If you’re nodding at all these questions, then this record bagged by a 5-year-old will definitely impress you.

Shared by Guinness World Records on Facebook and Twitter, the video features Shrish Nirghav from India. Known for his sharp memory, Nirghav has previously bagged the record for identifying the most number of car logos in one minute.

This time, the 5-year-old is seen in the video identifying cartoon characters in one minute. The video goes on to show Nirghav identifying 50 characters in one minute and bagging the world record title.

“Most Cartoon Characters Identified In One Minute - New record: 5-year-old memory master Shrish Nirghav REALLY knows his cartoons,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Check out the clip:

Posted on November 2, the clip has garnered over 8,300 reactions and many comments from netizens. People found the record to be really entertaining and dropped their reactions on how cartoons are always one’s favourite.

“This can be a fun classroom activity,” suggested a Twitter user. “I know less than 10,” sighed another. “Wow! This is impressive,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this fun record?

