e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

54-year-old man wrestles with ‘cunning’ crocodile, sticks finger in its eye to escape

The man had skin ripped from his hands and legs after wresting with the crocodile.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Cairns
The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the crocodile on a remote beach (representational image).
The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the crocodile on a remote beach (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a “particularly cunning” crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. Craig Dickmann, who made a split-second decision to go fishing last Sunday in a remote part of Northern Australia known as “croc country”, said a 2.8-metre (nine-foot) crocodile came up from behind him as he was leaving the beach.

“As I’ve turned to go, the first thing I see is its head just come at me,” he told reporters on Friday from his hospital bed in the town of Cairns in Queensland state. Dickmann said the animal latched onto his thigh. “That noise will haunt me forever I think, the sound of the snap of its jaws,” he said.

The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the croc on the remote beach as it tried to drag him into the water. Dickmann stuck his thumb into its eye, saying it was the only “soft spot” he found on the “bullet-proof” animal.

“Their eyes retract a fair way and when you go down far enough you can feel bone so I pushed as far as I possibly could and then it let go at that point,” Dickmann said. After a few minutes, he said he managed to get on top of the crocodile and pin its jaws shut.

“And then, I think both the croc and I had a moment where we’re going, ‘well, what do we do now?’“ Dickmann said he then pushed the reptile away from him and it slid back into the water.

The ranger had skin ripped from his hands and legs in the ordeal and drove more than 45 minutes back to his home before calling emergency services.

It was then another hour in the car to meet the Royal Flying Doctors Service who flew him to Cairns Hospital, where he is recovering from the ordeal. “This croc was particularly cunning and particularly devious, “ he said.

Queensland’s department of environment this week euthanized the animal. “The area is known croc country and people in the area are reminded to always be crocwise,” the department said in a statement.

Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to seven metres long and weigh more than a tonne, are common in the vast continent’s tropical north. Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with attacks on humans rare.

According to the state government, the last non-fatal attack was in January 2018 in the Torres Strait while the last death was in October 2017 in Port Douglas.

Also Read | Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws

tags
top news
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Didn’t expect such a fate, says woman who was asked to turn back at Sabarimala
Didn’t expect such a fate, says woman who was asked to turn back at Sabarimala
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News