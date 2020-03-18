e-paper
73-year-old doctor working in emergency room hailed as ‘frontline hero’

The image of a septuagenarian emergency room doctor has tugged at heartstrings of many.

Mar 18, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus, nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals are working selflessly to treat people infected with COVID-19. Even if not in isolation wards, medical professionals working in emergency rooms are at high risk of being infected. Still many are voluntarily taking that risk to perform their duties towards mankind. Just like this septuagenarian emergency room doctor whose image has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Shared by his daughter, a journalist, the photo shows the 73-year-old emergency room doctor from Texas wearing a mask. “This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire,” writes the journalist. “He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it,” she adds.

Posted on March 17, the photo has garnered over 74,000 likes and counting. The picture has sparked tons of reactions and applause from netizens. It also prompted people to share stories of their family members who are working in similar situations.

Earlier, a similar post by a woman about her husband working with coronavirus infected patients left people emotional. In her post, she detailed how the pandemic has changed their lives.

