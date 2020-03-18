73-year-old doctor working in emergency room hailed as ‘frontline hero’

it-s-viral

With a massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus, nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals are working selflessly to treat people infected with COVID-19. Even if not in isolation wards, medical professionals working in emergency rooms are at high risk of being infected. Still many are voluntarily taking that risk to perform their duties towards mankind. Just like this septuagenarian emergency room doctor whose image has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Shared by his daughter, a journalist, the photo shows the 73-year-old emergency room doctor from Texas wearing a mask. “This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire,” writes the journalist. “He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it,” she adds.

This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire.

He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it. My reaction came out of nowhere... pic.twitter.com/YOiMT5sImy — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) March 17, 2020

Posted on March 17, the photo has garnered over 74,000 likes and counting. The picture has sparked tons of reactions and applause from netizens. It also prompted people to share stories of their family members who are working in similar situations.

My daughter is in charge of a large clinic. She has two kids...I begged her to find a way to quarantine. She said, "Mom, I’m a nurse...my staff are on the front line...I would never abandon them or our patients!" Ppl she’s the norm, not the exception! True American heroes! — Virgie (@turnvirg6) March 17, 2020

Mine was nearly identical. My daughter is a charge RN at local hospital. They have one confirmed patient & 2 others tested inpatient on her floor. She called me Sunday night to tell me, "Mom, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ I get it, it’s a matter of ‘when’. " /1 — carol (@beachws) March 17, 2020

God Bless and protect your dad. ❤️ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 17, 2020

Front-line hero. Hats off to your dad. — I, Red Leader (@I_BANTOR) March 17, 2020

