99-year-old woman prepares food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai, people are in awe

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:20 IST

It’s often said that “sometimes the smallest gestures count the most” and a video of this 99-year-old woman captures the essence of the phrase perfectly.

Shared by Zahid F. Ebrahim on Twitter, the video details how this elderly woman is doing her part to help migrant workers. In the caption, Ebrahim wrote that the elderly woman seen in the video is his phuppi (aunt) and she’s preparing food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai.

The video shows her meticulously wrapping sabji and roti in aluminum foil, then placing it with the other packets.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has struck a chord with people as is clear from over 1.6 lakh views it has gathered till now. Additionally, the video has also garnered over 11,000 likes and close to 1,700 retweets.

Appreciative comments flooded the post as many tweeted how the woman has left them in awe. There were also people who wrote the word “respect” or shared the folded hands emoji to express their reactions to the video.

“Hats off to her. Wish her good health and a long life,” wrote a Twitter user. “Your phuppi is love,” commented another. “What an amazing, wonderful person!” expressed a third. “Most beautiful. Love and respect to her,” tweeted a fourth. “Love in action. Wish everyone in the world showed love,” tweeted a fifth.

“Much much much love to your Phuppi. Please tell her that she’s an inspiration,” wrote a Twitter user and several others expressed the same notion. They wrote how this elderly woman is indeed an inspiration for many.

What do you think of the video?