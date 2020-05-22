A heartwarming note by this sibling duo is bound to make you cry

People from all over the world are fighting against the ongoing pandemic, including many tiny tots. From sewing PPE kits to donating funds, the kids are doing their part to help the adults in this war against the virus. The Internet has brought forth one such story all the way from Rochester, Minnesota. A small note from two siblings has caught people’s attention after being posted on Twitter by their father Ryan Stevens and it is now making netizens laud the duo.

In the post’s caption, Stevens, who works at Mayo Clinic, wrote that one day while grabbing lunch, he came across a note written by the kids. The dad also explained that previously his kids had asked him “how much hospital beds and ventilators cost.”

The note, written in carefully worded sentences, is what left Stevens teary-eyed and there’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too.

“Dear Mayo clinic employees. My sister and I would like to donate $__ to you to help get new beds and ventilators. We hope it is enough money,” reads the note.

A photo of the note written by the kids. ( Twitter/@RyanStevens )

Posted on May 21, the photo has garnered over 12,400 likes and much praise from netizens. People were surprised by the kind gesture of the kids and commented how the little ones had zero idea how expensive ventilators are.

“The inherent goodness of children can be overwhelming sometimes in the best of ways,” writes a Twitter user. “Tears of joy and pride for great parenting!” comments another.

“Bless these little angels. Their each penny will be a good luck,” says a third. “When you know you raised your kids right…” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming note?