Aaditya Thackeray posts ‘surreal’ pic of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray, wows many. Impresses Sonam Kapoor too

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:47 IST

An image shared by Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Instragram has grabbed eyeballs online. The image captures a candid moment between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray. Since being shared, it has wowed many, including Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

In the image, Uddhav can be seen shaking hands with his wife. It also captures Aaditya looking at his parents, smiling ear to ear.

“One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment,” Aaditya wrote in the post’s caption. He also congratulated his father and tagged him in the post. In the following lines he wrote, “We’re here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!” Ultimately, concluding the post by thanking Shriram Vernekar for clicking the image.

Though shared just two hours back, the image has already amassed close to 37,000 likes – and the numbers are increasing. One of the people who liked the post is Sonam Kapoor.

Take a look at the post:

From congratulating Uddhav Thackeray to praising the picture, people have dropped all sorts of comments.

“Congratulations,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wohooooo!!,” excitedly wrote another. “Beautifully click of the moment. All are looking great,” wrote a third. “Literally in love with this click and so with you,” commented another.

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28.