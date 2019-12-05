e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray posts ‘surreal’ pic of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray, wows many. Impresses Sonam Kapoor too

In the image, Uddhav Thackeray can be seen shaking hands with his wife Rashmi Thackeray with Aaditya Thackeray standing in background.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Time, New Delhi
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray. (Instagram/Aaditya Thackeray)
         

An image shared by Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Instragram has grabbed eyeballs online. The image captures a candid moment between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray. Since being shared, it has wowed many, including Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

In the image, Uddhav can be seen shaking hands with his wife. It also captures Aaditya looking at his parents, smiling ear to ear.

“One week from this moment, it still is surreal. Gratitude is perpetual and so is our commitment,” Aaditya wrote in the post’s caption. He also congratulated his father and tagged him in the post. In the following lines he wrote, “We’re here to serve the people of Maharashtra under your leadership and that of your cabinet!” Ultimately, concluding the post by thanking Shriram Vernekar for clicking the image.

Though shared just two hours back, the image has already amassed close to 37,000 likes – and the numbers are increasing. One of the people who liked the post is Sonam Kapoor.

Take a look at the post:

From congratulating Uddhav Thackeray to praising the picture, people have dropped all sorts of comments.

“Congratulations,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wohooooo!!,” excitedly wrote another. “Beautifully click of the moment. All are looking great,” wrote a third. “Literally in love with this click and so with you,” commented another.

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28.

tags
top news
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News