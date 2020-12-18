e-paper
Abandoned boy living with his dog on the footpath in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar gets help from cops

Abandoned boy living with his dog on the footpath in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar gets help from cops



it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 02:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
The image shows the 10-year-old kid named Ankit.
The image shows the 10-year-old kid named Ankit. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Police came forward to help an abandoned child living with a pet dog in Muzaffarnagar. As per Ankit, the 10-year-old child, his father is in jail and his mother has left him.

Speaking to the media, CO City Kuldeep Singh said, “We got information that a 10-year-old child is sleeping with a dog. The child was located and after that the first thing we did was to provide him winter clothes and other essential items. Then SSP has started the process for admission of the child in a school.”

Giving details about the minor, the CO City said, “The child lives with a woman in Khala Par locality. We got to know that his father may be in jail and his mother is not here. So he stays alone.”

“Very soon we will find a permanent place for him to ensure his future,” the police officer added.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the kid:

Speaking to media persons, the child said, “My mother is not here and my father is in jail. I have a pet dog that I found 20 days ago.”

An image of the kid sleeping with his pet dog was also shared by Instagram on the profile called @streetdogsofbombay.

When asked how he was able to survive and at the same time feed the dog, Ankit said, “I sold cardboards and earn some money from it. I was able to give milk and bread to the dog as I wash cups at a tea stall.”

“The police gave me new clothes and brought me to the right place. I want to thank them,” the minor boy added.

