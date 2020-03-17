Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits inspire Twitter thread on santisers, promote hand washing. She reacts

it-s-viral

Following the coronavirus outbreak, authorities have advised citizens to socially distance themselves and practice self-quarantine in a bid to restrict its spread. Amid this global panic, there are some who are taking to social media to share memes and tweets that are making people smile. Also many are spreading awareness about preventative measures but in a witty way. Just like this Twitter thread where someone came up with a way to match different hand sanitisers with various looks of actor Aditi Rao Hydari. And this was done in a bid to promote hand washing.

“Aditi Rao Hydari as sanitizers, a thread,” wrote the Twitter user and shared a bunch of pictures. Each picture is divided into two parts. One side shows Hydari in one of her dazzling outfits, the other shows a bottle of hand santiser of the same colour.

Here’s the one with blood red colour:

Aditi rao hydari as sanitizers, a thread pic.twitter.com/fi5nacQEzZ — Item (@Itemboy_) March 15, 2020

Here are the ones with lovely lavender and pretty pink:

Take a look at the ones with bright coloured hues – orange and yellow:

The next image shows Hydari looking graceful in a black sari and being compared with a cute bottle of hand sanitiser of the same colour:

If there’s black, how can white be far behind:

Here are the other images the Twitter user shared:

In the thread, the Twitter user further wrote that he came up with the images not to promote any brand but to remind people to wash their hands constantly, sanitize and stay safe.

Since being shared, people dropped varied comments on the post. While some applauded his creativity, others hoped that the actress will see the thread. Turns out, she did and also replied.

“Precious. Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!!” she wrote and shared the tweet. To which, the creator replied by thanking the actress.

Not just on the creator’s tweet, people also dished out varied comments on the Hydari’s post.

“This is awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a collection, morning delight, a big relief from this corona pandemic news. Mind = Blown. Thank you so much,” commented another. “Congratulations bro. And, thank you for beautiful collection,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the thread?

