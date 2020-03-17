e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits inspire Twitter thread on santisers, promote hand washing. She reacts

Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits inspire Twitter thread on santisers, promote hand washing. She reacts

A Twitter thread where someone came up with a way to match different hand sanitisers with various looks of actor Aditi Rao Hydari. And this was done in a bid to promote hand washing.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This Twitter thread was done in a bid to promote hand washing.
This Twitter thread was done in a bid to promote hand washing.(Twitter/@itemboy)
         
Highlights
  • A Twitter thread has matched hand sanitisers with various looks of actor Aditi Rao Hydari
  • This was done in a bid to promote hand washing
  • Hydari also replied to the tweets

Following the coronavirus outbreak, authorities have advised citizens to socially distance themselves and practice self-quarantine in a bid to restrict its spread. Amid this global panic, there are some who are taking to social media to share memes and tweets that are making people smile. Also many are spreading awareness about preventative measures but in a witty way. Just like this Twitter thread where someone came up with a way to match different hand sanitisers with various looks of actor Aditi Rao Hydari. And this was done in a bid to promote hand washing.

“Aditi Rao Hydari as sanitizers, a thread,” wrote the Twitter user and shared a bunch of pictures. Each picture is divided into two parts. One side shows Hydari in one of her dazzling outfits, the other shows a bottle of hand santiser of the same colour.

Here’s the one with blood red colour:

Here are the ones with lovely lavender and pretty pink:

Take a look at the ones with bright coloured hues – orange and yellow:

The next image shows Hydari looking graceful in a black sari and being compared with a cute bottle of hand sanitiser of the same colour:

If there’s black, how can white be far behind:

Here are the other images the Twitter user shared:

In the thread, the Twitter user further wrote that he came up with the images not to promote any brand but to remind people to wash their hands constantly, sanitize and stay safe.

Since being shared, people dropped varied comments on the post. While some applauded his creativity, others hoped that the actress will see the thread. Turns out, she did and also replied.

“Precious. Hahahahahahahahahaha!!!!” she wrote and shared the tweet. To which, the creator replied by thanking the actress.

Not just on the creator’s tweet, people also dished out varied comments on the Hydari’s post.

“This is awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a collection, morning delight, a big relief from this corona pandemic news. Mind = Blown. Thank you so much,” commented another. “Congratulations bro. And, thank you for beautiful collection,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the thread?

Also read | Shashi Tharoor impressed by Iranian artist’s fun handwashing sketch. Watch

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news