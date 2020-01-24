Adorable puppy gets its head stuck in spare tyre. How it was rescued

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:44 IST

A puppy in California landed itself in quite the pickle when it accidentally got its head stuck in a spare tyre. Thankfully, a group of firefighters stepped in to save the dog from its predicament.

Tweets posted by Riverside County Animal Services shared updates about the pooch. Sharing a picture of the puppy stuck in the tyre, the handle tweeted that they were doing their best to help the dog out. They put some oil on its neck and head hoping it would help the dog slip out. However, by then the dog’s neck had swollen up. They ultimately had to sedate her and called in some reinforcement.

Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament pic.twitter.com/8LB2dlFvtN — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020

A team of firefighters arrived to help the puppy out:

And they used a machine to cut the tyre in order to free the puppy.

They were more than happy to help.

The puppy even enjoyed a nice bath while it waited for its owners.

Registered Veterinary Technician Emily Vialpando bathed #WheeliePup and gave him lots of cuddles today. She liked it very much! Neck swelling subsided. We are waiting for owners to come to shelter. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/SBucHVXQZO — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020

The tweets have collected quite a few reactions from people who were keeping up with the #WheeliePup and its #PuppyPredicament.

“Thank you all for saving this pups life. You are the best of humanity,” says a Twitter user. “BRAVO!” says another.

What do you think of this adorable rescue?