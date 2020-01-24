e-paper
Adorable puppy gets its head stuck in spare tyre. How it was rescued

A team of firefighters arrived to help the puppy out.

Jan 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The puppy had to be sedated in order to help it out.
The puppy had to be sedated in order to help it out. (Twitter/@helpinRIVcoPETS)
         

A puppy in California landed itself in quite the pickle when it accidentally got its head stuck in a spare tyre. Thankfully, a group of firefighters stepped in to save the dog from its predicament.

Tweets posted by Riverside County Animal Services shared updates about the pooch. Sharing a picture of the puppy stuck in the tyre, the handle tweeted that they were doing their best to help the dog out. They put some oil on its neck and head hoping it would help the dog slip out. However, by then the dog’s neck had swollen up. They ultimately had to sedate her and called in some reinforcement.

A team of firefighters arrived to help the puppy out:

And they used a machine to cut the tyre in order to free the puppy.

They were more than happy to help.

The puppy even enjoyed a nice bath while it waited for its owners.

The tweets have collected quite a few reactions from people who were keeping up with the #WheeliePup and its #PuppyPredicament.

“Thank you all for saving this pups life. You are the best of humanity,” says a Twitter user. “BRAVO!” says another.

What do you think of this adorable rescue?

