e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / After 5 years, lost Chihuahua returns home in California

After 5 years, lost Chihuahua returns home in California

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Pomona, US
The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification.
The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification.(Twitter)
         

A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

tags
top news
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Starc strikes in first over, cleans up Prithvi Shaw
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Starc strikes in first over, cleans up Prithvi Shaw
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In