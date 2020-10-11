Agra’s ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ who has had the stall for 40 years sees rise in customers following viral video

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:03 IST

Days after a major outpouring of support for the elderly couple who ran Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital after a video featuring them went viral, another clip of an old man running a ‘kanji bada’ stall here in Agra who lost all his earnings due to the Covid pandemic has turned up online.

The owner Narayan Singh, who claims to be in his 90s has been selling ‘kanji bada’ in the city Agra for 40 years out of his stall in Kamla Nagar area of the city.

After his video went viral, several people started visiting his food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh, the owner of the stall, said, “I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income was also badly hit due to COVID-19.”

Agra: People queue up at the food stall of an elderly man after a social media user appealed people to help him. Narayan Singh, the owner of the stall, says, "I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during lockdown. My daily income is badly hit due to COVID-19." (10.10) pic.twitter.com/Xcqom6rAG8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020

Dhanishta--the girl who made a video of the stall and submitted it online after which it was shared widely, said, “I made this video viral because I saw the video of ‘Baba Ka Dhabha’ (in Delhi). I thought that I should help people in my locality, if I get more suggestions then I will help people like these.”

A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives.

Life has taken a new turn and now its owner Kanta Prasad (Baba) is looking for a person to assist him in catering to the high demand. He has also become a hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with Baba.

People have been seen halting at Baba ka Dhaba and clicking photos and taking selfies.His shop is now filled with posters and banners of brands. There is hardly any place left where one can now put posters or banners of their brands.

