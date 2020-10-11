e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Agra’s ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ who has had the stall for 40 years sees rise in customers following viral video

Agra’s ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ who has had the stall for 40 years sees rise in customers following viral video

After his video went viral, several people started visiting Narayan Singh’s food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Agra
The image shows Agra’s ‘kanji bade wale uncle’.
The image shows Agra’s ‘kanji bade wale uncle’.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
         

Days after a major outpouring of support for the elderly couple who ran Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital after a video featuring them went viral, another clip of an old man running a ‘kanji bada’ stall here in Agra who lost all his earnings due to the Covid pandemic has turned up online.

The owner Narayan Singh, who claims to be in his 90s has been selling ‘kanji bada’ in the city Agra for 40 years out of his stall in Kamla Nagar area of the city.

After his video went viral, several people started visiting his food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh, the owner of the stall, said, “I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income was also badly hit due to COVID-19.”

Dhanishta--the girl who made a video of the stall and submitted it online after which it was shared widely, said, “I made this video viral because I saw the video of ‘Baba Ka Dhabha’ (in Delhi). I thought that I should help people in my locality, if I get more suggestions then I will help people like these.”

A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives.

Life has taken a new turn and now its owner Kanta Prasad (Baba) is looking for a person to assist him in catering to the high demand. He has also become a hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with Baba.

People have been seen halting at Baba ka Dhaba and clicking photos and taking selfies.His shop is now filled with posters and banners of brands. There is hardly any place left where one can now put posters or banners of their brands.

Also Read | After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ in Agra goes viral. People pledge to help

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In