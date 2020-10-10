After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ in Agra goes viral. People pledge to help

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:28 IST

Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, received an outpouring of support after a video of the place went viral online. From politicians to film stars, people from different walks of life came together to help 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badaami Devi. Now, another video of an elderly man selling kanji bada in Agra has captured people’s attention. Many are urging others to either visit the place or help the man dubbed ‘Kanji bada wale uncle’ in any way they can.

The video, originally shared by a food blogger on Instagram, is being posted by many across various social media platforms.

The video specifies the location and details the things the elderly man prepares. The clip ends with an appeal for everyone in Agra to visit the place.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “So here it’s a new step to come forward to him also the new baba is there, go Agra go. Now its Agra walo, it’s your time to show.” The post is complete with the hashtags #BabaKaDhaba #BabaKaOnlineDhaba and #BabaKaDhabha.

So here its a new step to come forward to him also the new baba is there, go agra go now its agra walo its your time to show #BabaKaDhaba #BabaKaOnlineDhaba #BabaKaDhabha pic.twitter.com/YnMdLhgY0r — priyanshi jaiswal (@priyans07310308) October 9, 2020

People, both on Instagram and Twitter, shared similar reactions and expressed their intent to help the elderly man. There were several who also tagged others to spread the word.

“I am from Agra and seeing him from my childhood. And believe me, no one can beat the taste what uncle Ji makes. Awesome. And, we have to support him also,’ wrote a Twitter user.” I’m from Agra. I’ll go to him soon,” expressed another. There were some who asked others to share the video with the hope that it would reach as many people as possible.

Also Read | Power of social media: Viral video prompts people to help elderly couple running roadside eatery in Delhi