Alligator casually swims in tank with watermelon in jaws. Watch

Sep 30, 2019

‘Calming’ may not be a word many would associate with an alligator but that’s exactly what this video feels like. The clip shows a no-big-deal moment when an alligator casually swam by in its tank with a watermelon held tightly in its jaws. The video has won over people, many of whom are calling it a fascinating scene to watch.

“Nothing to see here. Just an alligator with a watermelon. Move along,” says the caption posted along with the 16-seconds-long video. It’s been shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Since being shared on September 20, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh shares and more than 31,000 reactions - and still counting. The video was later also posted on the zoo’s official page as well. People have been posting a ton of comments about the video.

“My kids and I got the biggest laugh out of this. Not expecting to see that,” says a Facebook user. “Me when I’m getting yet another candy bar,” jokes another. “So peaceful to watch... from my phone... of a gator... in Indiana... while I live in Florida,” says a third. “Fascinating creature,” says a fourth. “They see me floatin’. They hatin’,” jokes another.

Last month, another video of an alligator feasting on a watermelon captured the attention of the Internet. The video, shared by St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Facebook, shows someone throwing a watermelon into an alligator’s open jaws. What follows made the video viral.

