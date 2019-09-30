e-paper
Alligator casually swims in tank with watermelon in jaws. Watch

“Nothing to see here. Just an alligator with a watermelon,” says the video caption on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
         

‘Calming’ may not be a word many would associate with an alligator but that’s exactly what this video feels like. The clip shows a no-big-deal moment when an alligator casually swam by in its tank with a watermelon held tightly in its jaws. The video has won over people, many of whom are calling it a fascinating scene to watch.

“Nothing to see here. Just an alligator with a watermelon. Move along,” says the caption posted along with the 16-seconds-long video. It’s been shared by Mitchell Overmyer who works as a Zookeeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Since being shared on September 20, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh shares and more than 31,000 reactions - and still counting. The video was later also posted on the zoo’s official page as well. People have been posting a ton of comments about the video.

“My kids and I got the biggest laugh out of this. Not expecting to see that,” says a Facebook user. “Me when I’m getting yet another candy bar,” jokes another. “So peaceful to watch... from my phone... of a gator... in Indiana... while I live in Florida,” says a third. “Fascinating creature,” says a fourth. “They see me floatin’. They hatin’,” jokes another.

Last month, another video of an alligator feasting on a watermelon captured the attention of the Internet. The video, shared by St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on Facebook, shows someone throwing a watermelon into an alligator’s open jaws. What follows made the video viral.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:28 IST

Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
