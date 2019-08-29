Amazing art layered with twists mesmerizes people. You’ll feel the same way

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:00 IST

There are times when such videos come our way that leave us stupefied. One such video shows 3D art by artist Akbar Momin and has mesmerised many. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The clip, which was shared on YouTube by Momin and later on different social media platforms by others, involves the artist showcasing his creation. However, to understand what’s so special about this artwork, you’ll have to see it for yourself:

India has got real talent. This is just wow pic.twitter.com/tQgHkdZfZW — desi mojito (@desimojito) August 28, 2019

The video, soon after being shared by different people, created quite a stir. While some were amazed by the artist’s creation, several others tagged actor Amitabh Bachchan and requested him to take a look at the art.

“Awesome, mind-blowing, amazing, very nice. Keep it up wonderful very good,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wah bhai wah. Ek dam mast bhai,” wrote another. “Amazing I was shocked to see the end,” commented another.

Hats off sir...

What a talent...👏👏👏 — રાણીમા નો ટેણી || RANI MA NO TENI (@aapde_amdavadi) August 28, 2019

this is unbelievable 😱😱 — Rishabh Raj (@rishabhraj75) August 28, 2019

Mind-blowing! — Invincible Spirit (@aprajitakaushal) August 28, 2019

Wowwwwww.....

👌🏼👌🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👍🏼😲🤔

Amazing really....

👍🏼🙏 — COMMANDER🇮🇳Pawan Sanan (@PAWANSANAN) August 28, 2019

What do you think of this artwork?

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:55 IST