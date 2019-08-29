e-paper
Amazing art layered with twists mesmerizes people. You’ll feel the same way

The clip, which was shared on YouTube by Momin and later on other social media platforms, involves the artist showcasing his creation

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video created quite a stir among people. (YouTube/Akbar Momin)
         

There are times when such videos come our way that leave us stupefied. One such video shows 3D art by artist Akbar Momin and has mesmerised many. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The clip, which was shared on YouTube by Momin and later on different social media platforms by others, involves the artist showcasing his creation. However, to understand what’s so special about this artwork, you’ll have to see it for yourself:

The video, soon after being shared by different people, created quite a stir. While some were amazed by the artist’s creation, several others tagged actor Amitabh Bachchan and requested him to take a look at the art.

“Awesome, mind-blowing, amazing, very nice. Keep it up wonderful very good,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wah bhai wah. Ek dam mast bhai,” wrote another. “Amazing I was shocked to see the end,” commented another.

What do you think of this artwork?

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:55 IST

