Amid Corona scare, Ranchi’s Birsa zoo welcomes birth of three tiger cubs

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:46 IST

Amid the Corona scare, there is an heartening news for tiger conservationists and animal lovers in the country.

With birth of three more tiger cubs, Ranchi’s Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa zoo, is now emerging as a tiger breeding centre.

The zoo’s illustrated couple, tiger Mallik and tigress Anushka, has given a major thrust to the ‘Save Tiger’ campaign by adding three more cubs to the nation’s existing tiger population, said PK Verma, state chief wildlife warden.

A video of the cubs was also shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Association.

In this #Corona-filled gloomy environment heartening news coming from #BhagwanBirsaZoo,Jharkhand where a Tigress has given birth to three cubs .Congratulations to all the Zoo Officials and staffs of Bhagwan Birsa Zoo,Ranchi. @HemantSorenJMM @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/TYeg3qFeYv — IFS Association (@CentralIfs) April 21, 2020

This was second breeding from the couple in past two year. On April 6, 2018, Anushkha had given birth to three cubs but one of them had died after six months due to multiple organ failure. The cub had been named as Parwat and it was a melanistic tigress, which is also known as black tiger.

Mallik and Anushka had been brought from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad in March 2016.

Anushka gave birth to three cubs on April 18. The all three cubs are in good health. “The tigress is showing normal maternal care patterns and the cubs are in good health,” said zoo veterinarian Dr Ajay Kumar.

The zoo officials have been asked to avoid unnecessary chaos and provide good ambience to the newly born cubs.

With births three new cubs, tiger population at the zoo has gone up to 10. With first successful breeding in 2018, the Birsa zoo authority set up a breeding cell attached with nursery, which was completed in 2019.

Kumar said tiger breeding in captivity is critical, as the species do not want any interference in their ambience.

The zoo is currently closed for the visitors due to lockdown. Even if zoo is reopened after lockdown, the cubs will not be available for public viewing for at least three months. A video display will be installed at the zoo for the visitors to view the cubs.

Birsa zoo witnessed breeding of tigers for third time since its inception in 1994. In 2011, tigress Durga had given birth to three cubs. However, all three died within a week of their births.

The zoo authority has taken extra precautionary measures to ensure healthy atmosphere for the cubs. “No one is allowed to enter the tigress’ cage. The cubs were kept in nursery and their health and activities are being monitored through CCTV cameras installed there,” Kumar said.

Kumar said vaccination to the cubs would be started after three months. “The mother tigress is feeding well to all three cubs. Mother and her cubs are healthy,” he added.

