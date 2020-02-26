e-paper
Newborn giraffe runs around enclosure, video amuses people

Newborn giraffe runs around enclosure, video amuses people

In the shared video, one can see that the baby giraffe running around in an enclosure.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Giraffe runs around enclosure.
Giraffe runs around enclosure. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

An adorable video has surfaced on the social media which shows a baby giraffe running around in a park and netizens are in love with it. The heartwarming video was shared by Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda with a caption, “Born to run...The adorable run by the baby Giraffe in its enclosure”.

In the shared video, one can see that the baby giraffe running around in an enclosure surrounded by other animals. The enclosure is full of luscious green trees, drinking water well and walking paths.

The video has garnered over 3.7k views and is being widely circulated. Netizens were mesmerized and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “The race for independence.” Another wrote, “Wow... this is wonderful.”

“Long legs, high neck, svelte figure...why is this kiddo not on the ramp yet?” asked one user. A user remarked, “It’s so cute!”

What do you think of the video?

