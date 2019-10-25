e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan retweets kid’s lip-syncing video, says ‘kya baat hai’

Shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the video has gathered over 2 lakh views till now.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared the video a few hours back on Twitter.
Amitabh Bachchan shared the video a few hours back on Twitter. (Twitter/@SrBachchan)
         

Amitabh Bachchan often dishes out different kinds of tweets which never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his recent post involving a little girl and a Haryanvi song is winning everyone’s hearts. There’s a chance that you’ll love it too.

Just a few hours back, Big B took to Twitter to share the video of a young kid. With a laughing emoji he shared a simple caption of appreciation. “Wah kya baat hai,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

The video, which has amused many, shows a little girl lip-syncing to a popular Haryanvi song - Chhoti Chhoti Bata Pe Tu Muh Na Fulaaya Kar.

What’s noticeable in the video is not just the perfect lip-syncing but the expressions that the young girl drops – they are simply amazing.

Since being shared, the video has collected over two lakh views – and the numbers are still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 27,000 likes and close to 2,500 retweets.

Take a look at the video to know why so many people love it:

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were bowled over by the kid’s performance, others showed their love for the actor.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of the cute video?

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:19 IST

