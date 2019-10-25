Amitabh Bachchan retweets kid’s lip-syncing video, says ‘kya baat hai’

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:19 IST

Amitabh Bachchan often dishes out different kinds of tweets which never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his recent post involving a little girl and a Haryanvi song is winning everyone’s hearts. There’s a chance that you’ll love it too.

Just a few hours back, Big B took to Twitter to share the video of a young kid. With a laughing emoji he shared a simple caption of appreciation. “Wah kya baat hai,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

The video, which has amused many, shows a little girl lip-syncing to a popular Haryanvi song - Chhoti Chhoti Bata Pe Tu Muh Na Fulaaya Kar.

What’s noticeable in the video is not just the perfect lip-syncing but the expressions that the young girl drops – they are simply amazing.

Since being shared, the video has collected over two lakh views – and the numbers are still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 27,000 likes and close to 2,500 retweets.

Take a look at the video to know why so many people love it:

🤣 wah kya baat hai https://t.co/4UY0DC5PGb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were bowled over by the kid’s performance, others showed their love for the actor.

Here’s how people reacted:

Please send this cute girl to acting school. She is made for acting. So cute❤❤❤❤ — Neeraj Pathak NRJ🚩 (@NeerajPathakNRJ) October 24, 2019

👌👌👌she looks super cute☺️☺️ — karnica Chaudhary (@karnica56) October 24, 2019

😂😂😂 Talented kid — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) October 25, 2019

So sweet baby 😘😘😘😘 — Hammad Hasan (@HammadH89534689) October 24, 2019

What do you think of the cute video?

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:19 IST