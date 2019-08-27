Amul celebrates PV Sindhu’s BWF World Championships gold. Twitter hearts it

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:01 IST

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has won the hearts of millions after winning a historic gold at BWF World Championships. Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to become the first Indian to claim the coveted title. As wishes for the ace shuttler pour in from all quarters, a special one from Amul stands out.

The dairy brand that’s known for posting quirky and interesting graphics on everything topical, shared a special tweet dedicated to Sindhu and her big win.

“She’s the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships!” says their tweet. It comprises an adorable portrait of Sindhu with the Amul girl and reads “World Butterminton Champ”. Take a look:

#Amul Topical: She's the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships! pic.twitter.com/ThNY97eaUa — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 26, 2019

The tweet, not unlike other such celebratory posts by Amul, has received over 3,300 ‘likes’ and almost 500 retweets - and still counting. People are posting a ton of comments on the tweet.

“Goosebumps,” says a Twitter user. “Superb,” says another. “How wonderful! Beautifully put,” says a third. “This is peak of wordplay,” says another.

What do you think of Amul’s tweet?

