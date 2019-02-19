Amul’s Gully Boy tribute is a hit on Twitter, gets this reaction from Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have knocked it out of the park with their superb performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film is receiving praise from all quarters. From box office collections to film critics to social media, Gully Boy is winning hearts all over. And joining all those in praising the film is Amul. In a recent tweet, Amul posted a tribute for Gully Boy and not only Twitter but even the Gully Boy himself, Ranveer Singh, has appreciated the post.

By now you probably know that the dairy cooperative shares topical tweets on trending topics and their recent one celebrates Gully Boy like this:

Since being posted yesterday, the tweet has collected over 800 ‘likes’ and lots of reactions – one of them from Ranveer Singh:

In fact, even Siddhant Chaturvedi who plays MC Sher in the film reacted to the tribute:

Bachpan se ye billboards dekhein hai.

Aur aaj.❤️ — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) February 18, 2019

This isn’t the first time Amul posted a tribute for a film. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike also got a special tribute from Amul.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:19 IST