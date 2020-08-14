e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Amul shares ‘Kamaal’ post to celebrate Kamala Harris’ historic achievement

Amul shares ‘Kamaal’ post to celebrate Kamala Harris’ historic achievement

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Amul shared a post featuring the iconic Amul girl along with Kamala Harris.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amul shared this image with a simple caption.
Amul shared this image with a simple caption. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Kamala Harris being selected as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate is a historic moment that many around the world are celebrating. She became the first black and South Asian-American woman to become a vice-presidential candidate. People from various countries, especially India and Jamaica, besides the US, are showing an outpouring of love for Harris on social media. Now, dairy company Amul has also joined the celebration with a “Kamaal” doodle.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, they shared a post featuring the iconic Amul girl along with Kamala Harris. Shared with the caption, “Joe Biden’s running mate...” the image perfectly captures the important moment.

Since being shared, the Insta post has amassed over 4,000 likes. As for Twitter, the post has gathered close to 1,000 likes and more than 100 retweets so far. People shared various reactions in the comments sections of both the posts.

“Expect the Expected from Amul. Loving it,” wrote an Instagram user. “All the best Kamala Harris,” wrote another.

“I am impressed. Not that I was not before,” shared a Twitter user. “You guys are always on point,” praised another.

What do you think about Amul’s post?

Also Read | ‘Goosebumps,’ say netizens for Michelle Obama’s heartening note about Kamala Harris

tags
top news
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In