‘Goosebumps,’ say netizens for Michelle Obama’s heartening note about Kamala Harris

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:30 IST

“Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us,” wrote Michelle Obama on Instagram. The former First Lady of the United States has shared a poignant post about Kamala Harris, who was chosen as running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Obama’s post, in which she has written how Harris has set an example for girls of colour, has struck a chord with thousands.

Shared some 12 hours ago, the post has been put up with two images. “You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up,” she wrote in her post.

She, however, mentioned that change may take time but there are also signs of progress. “This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket,” she added.

“I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last,” she wrote further.

Take a look at her entire post below:

Since being shared, the post has received over a million likes and more than 9,000 comments.

“@kamalaharris is an inspiration for girls across the world that our voice matters!” wrote an individual. “This caption is everything,” added another. “She may be the first but she won’t be the last. Amen!” posted a third quoting a line from Obama’s post. “This is a beautiful, hopeful, inspiring post,” shared a fourth.

A few simply used “Goosebumps”, “Happy tears” and heart emojis to express themselves.