Angry cow chases firefighter who ‘had to mooove out of the way’. Watch

“At Fire and Rescue NSW, we are prepared for anything... except being chased by an angry cow,” reads the post shared on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:35 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cow chasing a firefighter.
The image shows a cow chasing a firefighter. (Facebook/@FRNSW082Richmond)
         

Police officials, firefighters and emergency workers face extremely tough situations. However, sometimes, they also end up stuck in some rather bizarre circumstances. This New South Wales firefighter in Australia faced one such strange instance, the video of which has since left people with several thoughts.

In a post shared on Facebook, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 082 Richmond detailed about this incident. The firefighter was chased and knocked down by a stray cow when he was out conducting inspections of hydrants.

“At Fire and Rescue NSW, we are prepared for anything... except being chased by an angry cow,” reads the post shared on Facebook.

The incident took place on November 29 when firefighters from Richmond Fire Station were conducting the inspections. “The stray cow must’ve seen red and decided to chase a firefighter on the roadway, who had to mooove out of the way. It’s the fastest we’ve seen this firefighter move in years!” the post says further.

“Luckily only his ego was bruised, and he’s otherwise okay,” it says further. The firefighter eventually completed the inspection while the cow managed to get away.

Take a look at the video below:

The video, since being shared, has collected over 600 reactions and nearly 500 comments. While many have posted about the incident captured in the video, some couldn’t help share their reaction to the person reacting to the episode whose voice has been captured in the clip.

“The guy filming it cracked me up...,” wrote a Facebook user. “Not funny, he could have been seriously hurt,” shared another. “And his friend just photo’s it and laughs,” posted a third. “Udderly disgusting, that cow is so mean. How dairy hurt that poor firey,” punnily commented a fourth.

What do you think about the video?

