Home / It's Viral / Another day working from home, another day spent with cute yet infuriating cat coworkers

Another day working from home, another day spent with cute yet infuriating cat coworkers

Oh, what would we give to have such a cute looking quality control team?

Mar 30, 2020 18:19 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pets have taken the front stage in being prime distractors during work from home.
Pets have taken the front stage in being prime distractors during work from home.
         
Highlights
  • The video was shared on the irreverently named subreddit ‘animals being jerks’
  • The recording currently has over 17,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments
  • Here is how Reddit reacted to the post ironically captioned “I enjoy working from home and having time to actually think”

One may think that working from home may give them more time to think out loud. Some may believe it’ll save them everyday office distractions and even increase productivity. Well, if you’re lucky enough to have a feline friend while practising social distancing, think again.

Over the past few days, we’ve been documenting the quirks of working from home. Unsurprisingly pets have taken the front stage in being prime distractors and instigators of the most entertainment content . These three cats are no exception to the rule.

In an almost-ten-second-long video, the furry cuties are seen sitting around their hooman who is trying to work, using the old-school pencil and paper. However, the kitties clearly don’t understand the utility of these working materials and are seen chewing on the pencil as well as the spiral end of the notebook being used by the person.

Shared on the irreverently named subreddit ‘animals being jerks’; the recording currently has over 17,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

I enjoy working from home and having time to actually think. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Here is how Reddit reacted to the post ironically captioned “I enjoy working from home and having time to actually think”. One person said, “oh man I wish I had 3 kittens right now”. Be careful what you wish for! Another Reddit user wrote, “I think you meant to post this on ‘aww’ subreddit”.

“Cats being cats”, read one comment. While somebody else inquired, “do you live in kitten heaven”? To which another netizen responded, “kitten heaven, human purr-gatory”. This isn’t wholeheartedly a lie!

“I see your crew is doing a quality check on your equipment”, wrote somebody on the thread. Oh, what would we give to have such a cute looking quality control team? What are your thoughts on these cute yet infuriating cat co-workers?

