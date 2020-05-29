AR Rahman impressed by this 10-year-old’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent

it-s-viral

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:20 IST

A 10-year-old girl has impressed AR Rahman and there’s a chance that her mesmerising voice will soothe your soul too. Taking to Twitter, the musical maestro shared a video of a Souparnika Nair who showcased her superb singing skills on the stage of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Nice to wake up to this,” Rahman shared the video with this caption. In the video, 10-year-old Nair starts with The Trolley Song by Judy Garland. However, one of the judges, Simon Cowell, stops her midway and asks her to sing another song to “hear a different part of her voice.” He asks her to perform the song Never Enough from the film The Greatest Showman. And she performs it in such a way that it earns her a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

“Wow… what a talent… it’s awesome,” wrote a Twitter user and several others expressed the same notion. “Incredible much!” wrote another. “Awesome and talented kid,” wrote a third.

“Wow… the last time I cried watching music was Lydian playing flight of the bumble bee and then now this. I love when music gives me goosebumps and makes me literally cry while am still smiling my heart out. Happy exhilarated tears,” wrote a fourth.

Indeed, the little girl’s voice fills your heart with joy and can make you teary-eyed with happiness.

What do you think of the video?

