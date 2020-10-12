e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Architect converts auto rickshaw into mobile home complete with bed, kitchen and toilet

Architect converts auto rickshaw into mobile home complete with bed, kitchen and toilet

The custom vehicle has been designed by architect Arun Prabhu NG.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The architect Arun Prabhu NG named the project SOLO 01.
The architect Arun Prabhu NG named the project SOLO 01. (Instagram/@the.billboards.collective/)
         

Thanks to social media, you may have seen several pictures or videos of auto rickshaws with various modifications. However, this one takes customisation to a whole new level. An architect has impressed netizens by creating a tiny home on top of an auto rickshaw. The special vehicle has a bed, kitchen and bathroom along with other amenities. Pictures of the creation have gone viral.

The custom vehicle has been designed by architect Arun Prabhu NG. He shared pictures of the portable auto rickshaw back in December 2019.

“Super stoked to finally reveal a project that has been in the works! SOLO 01,” said a post detailing the special vehicle. “This ingenious small space design transforms a customized THREE WHEELER into a comfy mobile home,” it said further.

View this post on Instagram

Super stoked to finally reveal a project that has been in the works! SOLO 01. A stunning, utilitarian design of a Portable / Detachable housing system. This ingenious small space design transforms a customized 3 wheeler into a comfy Mobile home / Commercial space.We’ve maximized the total 6’x6’ to give you value that isn’t minimalist but fully utilitarian.The concept is the fruit of research into actual needs; we’ve outwitted complex challenges with simple solutions. Unveiling our first prototype ! As Clare Booth said "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" Designed by. @arunprabhu.ng #thebillboardscollective #billboards #tinyarchitecture #portablehouse #autorickshawhouse #desicaravan #compactliving #slumhousing #smallscalearchitecture #india #architecture #design #sustainable #nomad #hippies #affordablefashion #vanlife #vanlifediaries #vanlifeindia #campervan #autolife #vanlifecamper #vanlifejournal #vanlifedistrict

A post shared by The BILLBOARDS® Collective. (@the.billboards.collective) on

The pictures shared, show that the vehicle is equipped with a kitchen, wash basin, bathroom set-up with a bathtub, and a bed. The structure has solar panels and a water tank. The space also has several shelves and racks, and many windows for ventilation.

The vehicle once again caught people’s attention thanks to a Twitter thread about it.

Twitter user Stay@happy posted three tweets sharing details about the vehicle and also shared some pictures.

Several people have shared reactions about the special portable home. Many also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra in their tweets.

 What do you think about this special three-wheeler home?

tags
top news
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Saini strikes to remove Tom Banton
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Saini strikes to remove Tom Banton
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In