e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Artist uses Rubik’s Cubes to create portrait of singer Maithili Thakur. Guess how many he used?

Artist uses Rubik’s Cubes to create portrait of singer Maithili Thakur. Guess how many he used?

Maithili Thakur also shared the clip on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much,” Maithili Thakur wrote on Instagram.
“This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much,” Maithili Thakur wrote on Instagram. (Instagram/@_hariology_)
         

“Hat’s off,” “Mind-blowing,” “Amazing,” – these are some of the many comments that this video involving Rubik’s Cubes is gathering. There is a high possibility that you’ll hop onto this train of praise too after you see the clip. It shows artist Hariprasad CM creating a portrait of singer Maithili Thakur using hundreds of Rubik’s Cubes – 600 to be exact.

“Maithili Thakur: 600 Rubik’s cubes! One of my most favourite musicians in India! Someone who doesn’t run behind name and fame... someone who creates pure music… someone who tries to showcase the culture of our country... someone who inspires tons of musicians!” he wrote while sharing the video.

Thakur too shared the clip on her personal Instagram profile. “This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much,” she wrote.

The clip shows Hariprasad CM setting the cubes in different ways to create the stunning portrait.

Since being shared, it has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. They couldn’t stop praising the artist for the amazing artwork.

“You always blow my mind with your art,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wowwwwww I can’t believe my eyes! This is beautiful!!” commented another. “Insane! I have watched it 6-7 times,” said another.

There were many who showcased their reactions using fire and heart emojis.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Chennai Man solves most Rubik’s cubes underwater in one breath, bags Guinness World Records title

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
US Election 2020 Updates: Trump backers protest vote counting in Michigan
US Election 2020 Updates: Trump backers protest vote counting in Michigan
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
Arnab Goswami’s arrest: Court likely to hear Goswami’s bail plea today
Arnab Goswami’s arrest: Court likely to hear Goswami’s bail plea today
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In