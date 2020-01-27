e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Australia bushfires: Restaurant makes 338-feet-long pizza to raise funds for firefighters

Australia bushfires: Restaurant makes 338-feet-long pizza to raise funds for firefighters

The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Australia
The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini’s restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.
The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini’s restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.(Instagram/@pellegrinisitalian)
         

An Italian restaurant in Australia has made a 103 metre (338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires.

The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.

It was then liberally seasoned with basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.

The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini’s restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.

The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.

A video of the pizza being made has gone viral on social media with lots of users marvelling at its size.

The restaurant is now holding a contest to guess how many kilograms of flour went into making the pizza.

tags
top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news