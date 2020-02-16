Australian croc wrangler to the rescue of ‘tyre’-ed Indonesian crocodile
An Australian television personality has thrown his hat in the ring to help capture a giant Indonesian crocodile and remove a motorcycle tyre stuck around its neck.
Matt Wright, host of National Geographic’s “Monster Croc Wrangler” show, was on the island of Sulawesi Thursday with a team using traps baited with duck, a drone and even a harpoon in a bid to reel in the reptile.
“It (the harpoon) doesn’t hurt the crocodile,” the croc wrangler told reporters Thursday in the city of Palu.
“It just goes in a little bit. It’s like getting your ears pierced.”
Wright told more than 200,000 followers on Instagram that the team had trapped a smaller croc on Wednesday “training for the main event”.
INDO CROC IS TYRED OF LIVING LIKE THIS... I’ve been watching this croc for the past 18 months trying to work out the best window to get over to Central Sulawesi to catch the 4 metre salty and relieve him from this tight choker. I believe the tyre has been around the croc’s neck for a few years now with the croc being able to survive and live unaffected. However, our contacts in Indo have shared recent pictures of the croc which show the tyre looking tighter than ever before with the poor fella gasping for air and officials now fearing the tyre is slowly killing the beast. We’ve been talking to contacts on the ground working out a plan of attack and have decided to make the journey over to Indonesia this month to track down, capture and remove the tyre from the animal’s neck and safely release him back into the wild. I’ll keep you up to date with our journey in the coming weeks. 🐊🐊
But catching the bigger beast was a challenge, he said, because of the tough environment and the fact that it wasn’t hungry due to ample food in the river.
“If we don’t get him this trip with me over here, the boys will keep the trap set. They’ll keep trying,” Wright said.
“We might not catch him in two days... but eventually we should catch him.”
Wright, joined by fellow Australian crocodile wrangler Chris Wilson, is working with the local conservation agency, which has struggled for years to rescue the croc.
The animal made headlines last month after a competition was rolled out offering punters an unspecified financial reward for any brave individual who captures the four metre (13-foot) beast.
Officials later called off the contest and said they would redouble efforts to free the croc from its rubber vice, which conservationists feared could endanger the croc’s safety.
Thousands of curious spectators who have turned up to watch may be thwarting rescue efforts, Wilson said.
“It’s very cunning and it’s very smart,” he said.
“He knows people, so he’s scared of people. When you try and get close to him, he just gets underwater.”
