Avengers assemble TikTok video by Olympic divers is epic. 23 million views and counting

If you’re an Avengers fan, you’ve probably seen dozens of those Avengers Assemble Challenge videos. This one, by a bunch of divers, however, has been termed as one of the best. With over 23 million views on Twitter, the video of seven divers representing seven Marvel characters is winning over everyone. You will probably love it too.

“Okay this has to be one of the best TikTok videos I’ve seen yet,” says Twitter user @Em_bexxx who shared the video. While the tweet has collected over 23 million views, it has also received some 1.8 million likes and more than 5.8 lakh retweets.

The video was originally shared on TikTok by diver Dan Goodfellow who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016. He features as Captain America in the viral video. The others in the video are divers Jack Laugher who features as Doctor Strange, James Heatly as Spider-Man, Matty Lee as Iron Man, Yona Knight-Wisdom as Black Panther, Lucas Thomson as Hawkeye, and Noah Williams as Thor.

The video shows the divers emerging out of the water one by one and posing as their specific superhero.

People have been flipping over the video and can’t seem to get enough of it.

“Definitely the greatest thing I’ve seen all year,” says a Twitter user. “Now this is how to make a video!” says another.

In case you’re wondering how the video is shot, here’s a clip that can help.

So what do you think of the video?

