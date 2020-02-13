Ayushmann Khurrana’s look in Bala prompts fake news related tweet from Assam Police

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:10 IST

Revolving around the tale of a man dealing with premature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala created quite a stir after being released last year. People, still now, can’t stop praising Khurrana for his bald ... err... bold role in the film. And now, Assam Police has dropped a tweet explaining the difference between real and fake news with help of his look from the film.

“Hair lies the difference! Don’t be fooled,” the department wrote and shared a collage. The image shows two looks of Ayushmann Khurrana from the film Bala. In one, he is seen in his bald look and word “News” is written below it. In the other, he is seen with a wig and the words “Fake News” are written below it. Along with the hashtag #KnowTheDifference, the department dished out the meme and now it has left many amused.

Since being shared just a few hours back, the post has already garnered close to 700 likes – and the numbers are increasing. People had a lot to say about Assam Police’s Bala-inspired tweet on fake news.

While some applauded the department, others couldn’t stop laughing.

“Be aware from fake news,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fake wala ka difference. Beware of it… Nicely done,” commented another. “One of the best tweets of the day,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Assam Police’s tweet?