Baby duck dons a flower hat then falls asleep in this precious video. Watch

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:59 IST

In the pool of happy content available on social media, a huge chunk of it is devoted to baby animal videos. Puppies, kittens and even baby elephants rule the hearts of netizens, bringing people comfort and delight-often all at the same time. If you’re a fan of such content, then this video may make the perfect watch for you today.

The clip, that’s making so many smile from ear to ear and squeal ‘aww’ several times, features a tiny baby duck. She is seen sitting inside a mint garden when someone puts a flower on her head as if it were her special hat. The duck seems more than comfortable with this fashion choice. So comfortable, in fact, that she promptly dozes off for a little nap.

“A sleepy ducky under a nasturtium flower sun hat, having a nap in the middle of the mint garden,” says the caption shared along with the video shared on motherthemountain Instagram page. “This little one is from our latest batch of Call ducks that hatched two days ago! She came out of her egg backwards and we don’t have a name for her yet — should we call her Nasturtium?” the caption says further.

The clip may be short, but it has cuteness in abundance. You’ll probably end up watching it on a loop, it’s that relaxing. Take a look:

Shared on September 20, the video has melted many a hearts on the photo and video sharing platform. Since being posted, it has collected nearly 40,000 views and more than 12,000 likes with several comments.

“I could watch this all afternoon. Sure, I wouldn’t get anything done, but who cares. This is perfection (and my BP has probably dropped 10 points),” shares an Instagram user. “This is the sweetest thing ever!” writes another and we completely agree.

“The most wholesome video I’ve ever seen in my life… so gorgeous,” adds a third. “This duck literally made 2020 better,” posts a fourth and we cannot say we disagree.

In case you need a slightly bigger dose of this duck, here’s another video featuring her in a new hat:

What do you think about Nasturtium?