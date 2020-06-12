Baby langur tangled in net freed by farmers. Watch the heartwarming moment it reunites with its mother

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:56 IST

Stories of helpless animals being rescued from tough spots always leave one feeling happy. This video is among them. It shows a baby langur, tangled up in a net, being freed by a group of farmers. What’s more heartening than the rescue itself is the beautiful reunion of the baby with its mother.

This old clip, recorded back in 2019, has struck a chord with people after it was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Sudha Ramen on the micro-blogging site. The clip shows a few men carefully cutting the net which entangled the baby langur. Once it’s free from the net, the men carry the langur closer to the mother and let it run back to her. The way the two rush to embrace each other is a sight to behold.

“Those who help the voiceless are the real heroes,” says Ramen in her tweet. “These farmers saved the little langur. The troop is waiting at a distance for the little one to join them, letting the men work. Don’t miss to watch the mother’s reaction at the end,” says the tweet further.

Those who help the voiceless are the real heroes. These farmers saved the little langur. The troop is waiting at a distance for the little one to join them, letting the men to work. Don't miss to watch the mother's reaction at the end. Via FB. pic.twitter.com/sGuTWHZaNF — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 11, 2020

Since being shared, the video has collected over 3,800 likes and more than 900 retweets. Several people have been left moved by the mama and baby’s reunion.

“Awesome… Kudos to great heroes,” comments Ravindra Mani Tripathi, an Indian Forest Service official, who also shares several such heartening animal videos.

“Most satisfying video,” comments a Twitter user. “Perfect example of mother’s love,” says another. “This makes me believe in humanity,” writes a third.

One Twitter user also posted, “The adult monkey was like: ok the men are doing their photo op to try and go viral now. Let me wait for a while.”

The video was originally shared on Badri Narayan Bhadra YouTube channel. This video is among many on the channel that show a woman’s interaction with the langurs living near her home. She can be seen rescuing, feeding and playing with many langurs.

Another similar video of a woman feeding a langur with her hands tugged at the heartstrings of many after it was shared on Facebook.